08/29 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, Kurt Angle appears, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle’s heated verbal exchange

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, Kurt Angle appears, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle’s heated verbal exchange, and more (36:22)…

