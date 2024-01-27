WWE Royal Rumble results: Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble

Stream live January 27, 2024 on Peacock (and pay-per-view)

St Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field



WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Notables

-Hulk Hogan was featured in the opening video. He said people shouldn’t be just any ready, they need to be Rumble Ready.

-The Kickoff Show panel of Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg hosted from the main floor. My Pro Wrestling Boom Live co-host Jonny Fairplay and his fiancee Jessica were among the fans standing behind Booker T. Listen live on Monday at 1CT/2ET.

-Footage aired of Kayla Braxton interviewing Rhea Ripley, who was seated in the empty stadium. Ripley said she was wondering which woman would pull it off this year and who they would challenge. Braxton noted that Ripley started a number one and won the Rumble match. She asked if Ripley had any advice for the woman who draws number one this year. Ripley laughed and indicated that no one else could pull it off. Ripley dismissed Braxton.

-Paul Heyman was interviewed by Byron Saxton in the backstage area. Heyman welcomed fans to the final night of Roman’s reign. He said that’s what WWE wanted. Heyman said WWE didn’t want a dynasty. He vented about they created a second championship. Heyman took issue with Nick Aldis putting Roman Reigns in a four-way. Heyman said the last time Heyman was put in a similar position, he stacked and pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge. Heyman said it was a spoiler that Reigns would retain his championship.

-Jelly Roll joined the panel and took Rosenberg’s seat.

-Rosenberg took a stroll through the backstage area and encountered Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. They claimed they would be co-winners. They started running through a list of people they would eliminate. Waller said he would eliminate Theory, then stopped and corrected himself. Rosenberg met up with R-Truth in a batting cage area and couldn’t figure out why the baseballs didn’t open like the Royal Rumble ball that he drew for his number.

Rosenberg caught up with CM Punk, who said he was Facetiming his dog Larry. Punk said he never imagined he would be in another Rumble match, “but here we are.” Rosenberg walked through the backstage area and onto the entrance ramp. Rosenberg noted that it was a much shorter path to the ring than it was last year.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque was interviewed by Braxton, who asked what makes the Rumble so special. Levesque said the road to the biggest WrestleMania of all-time would start tonight. He played to the 40,000-plus in attendance and then closed with the “Are You Ready” bit.

-It was announced that the women’s Royal Rumble match would open the show.

WWE Royal Rumble Main Card