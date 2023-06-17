Samoa Joe comments on his relationship with CM Punk, whether AEW’s Brawl Out incident is the product of a generational gap

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Samoa Joe spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on his relationship with CM Punk. “I understand the nature of the beast, Joe said. “It’s not a beast that’s easily tamed, so color me unsurprised. I don’t lie to myself and think that everybody acts the same way. People have their own interpretations of things. So color me unphased. The guy’s my friend. He’s been my friend for years, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I understand the nature of the beast. I know what to expect.”

Joe was also asked whether the Brawl Out incident involving Punk and The Elite is the product of a generational gap. “This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men,” said Joe. “All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-ass men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell's POV: This is a fun interview with Joe talking about his history of working with Punk in Ring of Honor. They will share the ring again tonight when Joe teams with Jay White and Juice Robinson to face Punk and FTR on the premiere edition of AEW Collision.