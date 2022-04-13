AEW Dynamite preview: ROH TV Title match and AEW Tag Title match featured on tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles

-CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

-Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

-Marina Shafir vs. Skyle Blue

-MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show is listed as having a two-minute overrun on DirecTV, but those of you who record the show my want to add a few more minutes just to be on the safe side. Friday's AEW Rampage will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET and will also feature the taping for Saturday's AEW Battle of the Belts show.