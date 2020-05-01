WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Dave Taylor, Joe Hendry, Human Tornado, Miss Elizabeth

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review either later tonight or on Saturday morning this week.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was originally scheduled to be held in Albany, New York at the Times Union Center. The event has been pushed back to Friday, September 25. All tickets for tonight’s show will be honored on the new date.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. They also have a Japanese tour listed for early July. There’s obviously no telling whether they or anyone else will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event will be Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida with no fans present. The next listed with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of May. The next listed dates are June 5-6 in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

-MLW’s next listed date is Intimidation Games on June 12 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. MLW postponed its May 2 event in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Center. The new date is scheduled for October 3.

-The NWA has no new dates announced as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave Taylor is 63.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) is 37.

-Joe Hendry is 32.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.



