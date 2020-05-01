WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Four matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Men’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Mandy Rose vs. Carmella in a Women’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin.

-Smackdown Tag Champions “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. “The Forgotten Sons” Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, or Jaxson Ryker in a non-title match.

Powell's POV: WWE is also advertising the fourth part of the Jeff Hardy video series. Smackdown was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance.



