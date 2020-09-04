2020 U.S. Presidential candidate calls out Vince McMahon for classifying WWE wrestlers as independent contractors

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrew Yang, who ran for the Democratic U.S. Presidential nomination earlier this year, took issue with WWE labeling its wrestlers as independent contractors on Friday. “Vince you’d better hope your old friend Donald wins because change is in the air and changes are long overdue where your corrupt labor practices are concerned,” Yang wrote on his Twitter page. “It would give me great pleasure. The people know.

“I grew up a wrestling fan and it’s been sad to see so many of my childhood heroes pass away early. I’d feel better knowing that they and their families were being fairly treated – I look forward to doing what I can for the next generation of performers. I know how tough it is.

“If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo.”

Powell’s POV: Yang dropped out of the U.S. Presidential race in February. There has been speculation that he could be offered the Secretary of Labor position if Joe Biden win the election in November. Yang is clearly referring to the story that broke today regarding WWE ordering talent to stop using their names and likenesses with third party services (believed to include Twitch and Cameo) even if they are using their real names rather than their character names. WWE threatened fines, suspensions, and even termination if the talent do not comply by October 2. It will be interesting to see if the company changes course now that the story is getting political attention.

