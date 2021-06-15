Former Impact Wrestling color commentator Don West announces medical battle

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact Wrestling color commentator Don West revealed that is seeking treatment for brain lymphoma. West addressed his medical situation in a post on the 560-KPQ radio website.

“Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus,” West wrote. “So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment.

“I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon.

“I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all!”

Powell’s POV: West hosts a weekday talk radio show at the news radio station located in Wenatchee, Washington. Here’s wishing him and his family the absolute best during this battle.