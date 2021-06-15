AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Dante Martin vs. Sonny Kiss.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.

-Dillon McQueen vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Chandler Hopkins vs. Wardlow.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Conti.

-Jake Tucker vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Charlette Renegade vs. Nyla Rose.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.