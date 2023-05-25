AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s Double Or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance vs. Daddy Ass and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

-Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Ethan Page, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in trios action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).