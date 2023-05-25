AEW and NXT media calls, Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Rougeau

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Shawn Michaels will host a media call this morning at 9CT/10ET to promote Sunday’s NXT Battleground premium live event.

-Tony Khan will host a media call at 1CT/2ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin and the final push for Friday’s Under Siege event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Women’s Champion Athena in Proving Ground matches. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion returns today with Damian 666 vs. Juicy Finau vs. Crazy Frank in a Tijuana Street Fight. The show streams on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available shortly after the conclusion of the episode and my audio review will also be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is 38.

-Tatsutoshi Goto is 67.

-Dark Journey (Lynda Newton) is 66.

-Hiro Saito is 62.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) is 48. He works as King Muertes in the United States and previously went by Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) is 46. He wrestled as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is 33.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.