What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s show

October 18, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther meet face-to-face

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in the “game seven” match with LA Knight as special referee

Powell’s POV: Andrade and Hayes will have the seventh and deciding match of their series that is tied 3-3. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. Jake Barnett and I are swapping live coverage again next week, so join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My Smackdown same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.