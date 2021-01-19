The wrestler who first beat Goldberg in WCW looks back on the match, Goldberg’s streak and meteoric rise

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Being the first to beat Bill Goldberg: Goldberg and I would work on a bunch of different things together in the (WCW) Power Plant. So we wrestled in a dark match and the booker was Arn Anderson. He said to me ‘Chad you’re going over tonight’. Arn knew that we were pretty good friends at that time. We had a pretty decent match he and I, I hit him with my finish, pinned him and we got the hell out of there. I didn’t think much of it until Bill said it in his book years later that I was his first loss.

Goldberg’s Streak: No one would really know that Goldberg lost except Bill, Arn Anderson, and myself. One day about a year or so later, we were at Nitro, and they were trying to figure out his record for the Streak. So they are counting the guys, and I go up to them and said, ‘Well he didn’t beat me’, and we would have a good laugh about it. Bill is a great guy and he knows where he came from. He always remembered I beat him, even till this day, but it’s just something we laugh about. He keeps my friendship and while we haven’t spoke in awhile, whenever we do speak we pick up right where we left off. He is a good friend.

Goldberg’s meteoric rise: We all were getting a bit frustrated in WCW that we weren’t going to get a shot. Then Bill Goldberg came out of nowhere and was really getting over with the crowd. I think the office began to really take notice and the Hulk Hogan’s and the other guys in the locker room took notice too. He won everyone over by getting over, he basically forced WCW to push him. He had a great formula that was working. He literally came out of nowhere and really won over the crowd.

Other topics include his WWF run, working for Vince McMahon, being in the Techo Team 2000 with Erik Watts, Monster Truck racing, his WCW run, working for Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, the NWO, and more.

