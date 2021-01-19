WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined the Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.262 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.153 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.120 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a .67 in the 18-49 demographic. The show finished first in the adults 18-34 and men 18-49 demographics over other the other broadcast network competition. The ratings will be delayed all week due to the MLK holiday on Monday. The Raw ratings are scheduled to be released on Wednesday afternoon, and the AEW and NXT numbers for Wednesday night’s shows won’t be available until Friday morning.