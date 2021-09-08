NXT TV preview: The lineup for the return to live broadcasts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Powell's POV: The show will provide the first look at the newly renovated Capitol Wrestling Center studio at the WWE Performance Center.