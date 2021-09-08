Recently cut NXT wrestlers to meet at ROH Death Before Dishonor

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH issued the following announcement via ROHWrestling.com to announce that Taylor Rust vs. Jake Atlas has been added to Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Two of pro wrestling’s hottest free agents will meet in a one-on-one match for the first time and it will happen in an ROH ring.

Jake Atlas and Taylor Rust will square off at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Both of these talented competitors have a burning desire to show the entire wrestling world why they should never again be overlooked.

Atlas and Rust are both highly skilled and well-conditioned athletes. Rust, who has been wrestling for 17 years, has a significant edge in experience over Atlas, who made his debut in 2016.

This will be Atlas’ second match in ROH; he faced Bateman in 2019. Rust competed in the ROH Pure Title Tournament last year and came very close to knocking off Tracy Williams, who ended up going all the way to the finals.

Which of these free agents will leave with the winner’s share of the purse? Join us live in Philadelphia, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

Powell’s POV: Rust worked as Tyler Rust in NXT and previously worked as Rust Taylor in ROH. Based on the way ROH listing, I assume that will be going by Taylor Rust going forward. Regardless, it’s a really nice addition to the pay-per-view lineup, as I was surprised to see Rust and Atlas released from NXT.