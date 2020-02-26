AEW Dynamite preview: Iron Man match, weigh-in, additional matches advertised

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Pac in a 30-minute Iron Man match.

-The Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley weigh-in for the AEW Championship match at AEW Revolution.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends.

-Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt.

Powell's POV: This is the go-home show for Saturday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. AEW Dynamite will be held in Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.



