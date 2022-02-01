AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.

-Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty.

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross.

-Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash.

-Reka Tehaka vs. Marina Shafir.

-Mazzerati vs. Kiera Hogan.

-Angelica Risk vs. Penelope Ford.

-QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona.

-Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton.

-ISH and Kidd Bandit vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.

-Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.