WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Two matches title matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: While there was no indication on Raw that the Raw Women’s Championship would on the line for the Lynch vs. Lita match, the WWE website preview lists the title as being on the line. Lesnar and Rollins were given spots in the Elimination Chamber match, while Riddle beat Otis, Theory beat Kevin Owens, and Styles beat Rey Mysterio in qualifying matches on Monday’s Raw. Lesnar stated that if he wins the match, he intends to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania.