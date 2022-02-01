01/31 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico, Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King, Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory, Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver 

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 48)

Taped January 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center

Streamed January 31, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Elevation began with Lance Archer’s music playing and him throwing his opponent down the entrance ramp as ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced him. Tony Schiavone then welcomed us to Elevation and was with Mark Henry and Paul Wight on commentary…

1. Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts). Archer left Oliver outside the ring and posed inside the ring. Archer beat on Oliver for a minute before propping him on the top rope and then hitting the Black Out for the pinfall.

Lance Archer defeated Chase Oliver by pinfall in 1:00.

After the match Archer took the mic. He told Cleveland to shut up and he isn’t there for them. He is here to take everything. As champion Hangman Page is on his list and on his list “Everyone Die’s”…

Bailin’s Breakdown: We are back to the quick squashes for Archer. The fans love it when he throws his opponent in the ring so I understand why they keep doing it. I don’t see it happening with Hangman Page, but Archer does need some high profile wins to look like more of a threat to a title.

2. KiLynn King vs. Brandi Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson). Both women received televised entrances. Rhodes waved for Anderson to come out as she made her entrance. King had the advantage early which frustrated Rhodes so she rolled outside the ring to tell Anderson his plan wasn’t working. King dropkicked Rhodes through the ropes then followed Rhodes to the floor to bring her back into the ring.

King was concerned about being so close to Anderson which allowed Rhodes to knee King in the face as King reentered the ring. Rhodes continued her assault with a series of strikes and kicks. Later Rhodes came off the middle rope but was caught by King.

King was going to slam her but Rhodes slipped out and attempted a pump kick. King caught Rhode’s leg and hit a falling front slam for a near fall. King got a few more strikes in but Rhodes hit a pump kick. Rhodes followed up with a pop-up punch then locked King in Stretch Marks for the submission victory.

Brandi Rhodes defeated KiLynn King by submission in 4:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A better match than last week, and Rhodes did have to sell a little bit more. She is coming across as some kind of lethal striker, which I personally am not sold on yet.

3. Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington. Lethal had control throughout the match, Late in the match Lethal caught Carrington with a torture rack and then forward rolled before climbing to the top rope and hitting an elbow drop. Lethal then waited for Carrington to get up and hit the Lethal Injection on him for the victory.

Jay Lethal defeated Casey Carrington by pinfall in 3:40.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A solid showcase for Lethal going into his match for the FTW Title against Ricky Starks this Friday on Rampage.

4. Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory. The Dark Order came out with Jay but did not accompany her to the ring. Victory caught Jay with a low dropkick early. Jay was backed into the corner and Victory charged but Jay moved out of the way. A few moments later Jay kicked Victory and then locked in the Queenslayer for the submission victory.

Anna Jay defeated Nikki Victory by submission in 1:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A bounce back win for Anna Jay after losing to Jade Cargill a little over a week ago.

5. Matt Sydal, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin vs “The Factory” QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto (w/Anthony Ogogo). The Factory attacked before the bell rang. Once things cleared out Solo and Moriarty were left in the ring. Moriarty hit Solo with a dropkick then tagged in Sydal. Sydal and Moriarty with a double back heel trip then to Solo then Sydal with a standing moonsault. Solo retreated to his corner and tagged in Comoroto. Sydal dropkicked Comoroto but Comoroto barely budged.

Sydal called Moriarty and Martin and they triple drop kicked Comoroto. Comoroto staggered to the ropes but came off them and double clotheslined Moriarty and Martin and then clotheslined Sydal as well. Comoroto went to suplex Moriarty but Martin came off the ropes and was caught by Comoroto and lifted in the air with one hand. Sydal recovered and drop kicked Comoroto and they attempted a triple pin. Comoroto kicked out and rolled to the floor to regroup with the rest of the Factory.

Comoroto came back in the ring and tagged in Marshall who immediately punched Sydal. Sydal recovered and connected with a flying head scissors and a spin kick that sent Marshall to the corner. Sydal charged and was sent up and over the top rope to the apron. Solo tried to attack but Sydal fought him off. Marshall had the referee’s attention as Sydal went for a springboard move.

Ogogo from outside the ring pushed out Sydal’s legs. The ref turned around and sent Ogogo to the back. Marshall knocked both Moriarty and Martin off the apron as the Factory continued to work over Sydal. Later Comoroto went to suplex Sydal but Sydal caught him with a knee. Comoroto attempted it two more times but Marshall (who tagged a stunned Comoroto) cut off a tag attempt. Marshall attempted a suplex but Sydal escaped with a tijares and tagged in Martin.

Martin cleared the ring and then the match started to break down. With Marshall and Comoroto on the floor both Moriarty and Sydal went over the top rope. Moriarty was caught by Comoroto and sent back first into the ringside post while Sydal was caught with a punch by Marshall on his way down. Martin and Solo were left in the ring. Martin went to charge towards Solo but was cut off by Marshall with a pop-up punch, then a spear by Comoroto followed by Solo coming off the top rope with a double stomp for a near fall.

Comoroto and Solo set up for a double team with Solo on the top rope but Moriarty kicked Solo off. Moriarty then hit a spin kick to Marshall followed by the Pepsi Twist to Comoroto. Sydal hit Comoroto with a top rope Meteora. Solo missed a spin kick to Sydal. Sydal then kicked Solo and held him in place for Martin to hit the double springboard moonsault for the pinfall.

Matt Sydal, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin defeated “The Factory” QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto by pinfall in 8:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A very good back and forth match. Everyone had the chance to look good and the right team won.

6. Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho vs. Joseline Navarro and Megan Myers. Rosa and Navarro started the match but Rosa tagged out early. Navarro backed Soho to the ropes and then pushed Soho. The ref pushed Navarro back which let Myers punch Soho. Navarro tagged in Myers who snapmared Soho and locked in a rear chin lock. Soho recovered and tagged in Rosa. A few moments later the match broke down with all four women in the ring. Navarro was sent outside the ring while Soho hit the No Future kick on Myers. Rosa then hit the Fire Thunder Driver on Myers for the pinfall victory.

Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho defeated Joseline Navarro and Megan Myers by pinfall in 2:45.

After the match Mercedes Martinez started to walk down the ramp. Thunder Rosa wanted to go after her but Ruby Soho held her back…

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good showcase for Soho and Rosa and a simple effective build up for Rosa vs Martinez this Friday on Rampage.

7. Penta El Zero Miedo vs Serpentico. Penta and Serpentico traded chops early with none of Serpentico’ s affecting Penta while all of Penta’ s knocked Serpentico down. Serpentico tried to escape the ring but Penta dragged him back in by his feet. Penta monkey flipped Serpentico out of one corner then another before Serpentico rolled out of the ring. Serpentico thought he was smart by moving but turned around into a kick from Penta.

Penta propped up Serpentico against the ring post and chopped him then attempted a kick but Serpentico moved and Penta’s leg hit the post. Serpentico got a near fall from a leaping flatliner then climbed the top rope and went for a Senton but Penta got his knees up. Penta followed up with a sling blade for a two count. Serpentico and Penta traded punches then Penta superkicked Serpentico.

Serpentico responded with his own superkick that sent Penta outside the ring. Serpentico went for a Tope Suicida but was caught by Penta and pressed in the air. Penta held Serpentico with one hand before dropping him on the ringside barrier. Penta then sent Serpentico back into the ring and hit the Fear Factor for the pinfall victory.

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Serpentico by pinfall in 5:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A crowd pleasing Penta showcase to close out this week’s Elevation. Actually, this whole episode was pretty good. You won’t be upset if you watch but you also wouldn’t miss anything if you didn’t. The match of the night goes to the six-man tag, which was very good by Elevation standards. Episode 48 clocked in at 43 minutes and 22 seconds which makes for a quick watch also.