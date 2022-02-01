NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Ronda Rousey, Dennis Condrey, Sean Royal, Sean Casey, Masa Saito

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 43 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent, and C was a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame is 70 today. The Midnight Express belong in the WWE Hall of Fame and every other pro wrestling Hall of Fame.

-Sean Royal (Sean Vellenga) is 61.

-Sean Casey is 50.

-Ronda Rousey is 35.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.