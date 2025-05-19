AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for Sunday’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final

-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia

-Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match

-Anarchy in the Arena

Powell’s POV: The Anarchy in the Arena match was announced on AEW Collision, but the entrants have not been officially announced as of this update. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing starting with pre-show coverage at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. I will host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).