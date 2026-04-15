AEW Dynamite results (4/15): Barnett’s review MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS Title, Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite – Spring BreakThru (Episode 341)

Everett, Washington, at Angels of the Wind Arena

Simulcast live April 15, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Renee Paquette said MJF was unaware that Darby Allin has demanded his title shot to take place on Dynamite tonight. MJF pulled up in an SUV and went on a rant about defeating Darby with a Headlock Takeover, kicking out of the One Winged Angel, and banished Hangman from ever holding the AEW Title again. Don Callis then walked up and congratulated MJF on his victory at Dynasty and apologized for Andrade losing his match. Max was also unaware of this, and told Callis to tell Andrade that he’d never get a title shot. Renee finally screamed at Max to listen, and told him that he had an AEW Title match right now.

Max exclaimed “WTF?” and then headed into the building. Darby Allin made his entrance in the arena, followed by MJF. Max walked to the ring in his suit and screamed that he wasn’t wrestling in an impromptu match that he just found out about 3 seconds ago. He then asked the crowd if they knew how much money he had. MJF said he would sue “that skank” Aubrey, Tony Khan, “that pervert” Justin Roberts, and anybody who lives in a dumpster fire like Washington.

He questioned how the company would look if they forced him to wrestle while he was injured, and said he would go back and get checked out by the trainers. MJF admitted Darby was talented, but said he was doing him a favor. He said the reason people love him is because he’s like them in that he’s good, but not great, and not Championship material. He tried to tell Darby he wasn’t ready to be World Champion. Darby teared up and said if he’s not ready now, he’ll never be ready.

Darby then said he had killed himself for the company, and all the scars and blood proved he was ready. Through tears, he said he promised himself that he would live or die as Darby, and he would climb to the top of the sport without changing anything about himself. MJF tried to calm him down, and said the match wasn’t happening. Bryan Danielson popped up from the commentary desk and said Tony Khan actually agreed with MJF, and he would give him plenty of time to prepare, because the match would happen in the Main Event of tonight’s show.

A video was shown of Kenny Omega entering the trainer’s room after the Dynasty show. He spoke to Will Ospreay, and they agreed the night didn’t go their way. Omega said he felt like he let everybody down. Ospreay reminded Omega of when he lost in 2017 to Okada at the Tokyo Dome, and he found a way to bounce back. Omega said that was 10 years ago, and he’s not sure he still has it. Ospreay said it was still his dream to become AEW Champion, and he hoped he hadn’t given up on that dream either. He then told Omega that he was his hero. Omega then spoke to himself after Ospreay left and said he can’t give up, and maybe there is still a chance.

My Take: Darby was very emotional, which felt real and helped the segment. That said, the entire thing resting on the premise of MJF being unaware of a match that was announced during the PPV broadcast is a strange choice. I know he said he was “going dark on his socials”, but I didn’t take that to mean he could show up to work completely unprepared for a match his boss announced publicly. Omega and Ospreay did some solid character building in their backstage segment.

Tomasso Ciampa made his ring entrance for the opening match. Desmond Xavier made his entrance along with the other Rascalz.

1. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Desmond Xavier: Ciampa jumped Xavier with strikes early on and sent him to the floor with a boot. He then tossed him into the barricade and back into the ring. Ciampa remained on offense until Xavier was able to deliver a low dropkick. Ciampa left the ring and walked away to avoid a dive…[c]

Ciampa held onto a rear chinlock as the show returned. Xavier fired back with some strikes and a cutter. He then landed a tornado DDT and covered for a two count. Ciampa attempted a lift for a powerbomb but it was reversed into a pinfall attempt for a two count. Xavier delivered a Frog Splash a moment later for a near fall. He then attempted a springboard out of the corner, but Ciampa intercepted him with a knee strike. He then delivered Project Ciampa and covered for a two count. He then followed up with a running Knee Strike and got the win.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Xavier at 9:45

Ciampa grabbed a microphone and said Xavier was an example, because he was sick of waiting. He said he wanted all of the gold, and issued a warning to Darby Allin and MJF that he was coming for whoever wins their match for a shot at the AEW World Title. We then got a video package that recapped the history between MJF and Darby Allin.

FTR made their way to the ring and Dax called the crowd a bunch of fat losers. He then addressed Copeland and Christian and said they were losers, and would never get another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Stokely got on the microphone and called FTR Goliath, and there are a lot of wannabe David’s in AEW that have stepped up to get bitched out. He then said Tony Khan would go to CMLL and New Japan and sign the next Chuds that would fall to the Giants that are FTR.

Cash then grabbed the microphone and asked for a moment of silence for the careers of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. He then set up a 10 second pose for those with the benefit of flash photography. They then posed and headed to the back. Kevin Knight will take on Claudio Castagnoli up next…[c]

My Take: Ciampa and Xavier went exactly how you’d expect, but it didn’t overstay its welcome. FTR’s promo work was solid. I still think they’d be better off further dialing back the jokes and going for comic book levels of hateful villainy.

Claudio Castagnoli made his ring entrance after the break, followed by Kevin Knight.

2. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW TNT Championship: Knight landed a few reversals into some quick pinfall attempts early on. He then sent Claudio to the floor with a clothesline and set up for a suicide dive. Claudio quickly entered the ring and leveled him with a lariat. Claudio took control and landed a body slam and applied a neck vise. Knight battled back and sent Claudio back out to the floor, and followed up with a dive…[c]

Claudio missed an elbow drop and Knight rolled him up for a two count. Claudio delivered an uppercut, but Knight caught him for a scoop slam. He followed up with a running splash for a two count. Claudio ended up out on the floor again, where Knight pursued and landed another dive over the ropes. There was an attempted hurracarana out of the corner by Knight, but things got awkward when Claudio stumbled. They did a long reset in the corner where Claudio picked up and hauled Knight to the top rope. Eventually he tossed him back into the ring and leapt at him with an uppercut for a near fall.

He then set up for a Neutralizer, but settled for a Giant Swing after Knight evaded initially. He then went for a catapult into the corner, but Knight leapt to the top turnbuckle and landed a diving lariat. Knight then delivered a UFO Splash and got the win.

Kevin Knight defeated Claudio Castagnoli at 9:50

After the match, Kevin Knight gave Claudio some respect and called him one of the hardest hitting dudes he’s been in the ring with. He addressed Mike Bailey and said he knew he was backstage beating himself up, but reminded him that when one door closes another one opens. Knight then said he was keeping a close eye on the main event, because Jet 2 Belts sounds too fly…[c]

My Take: Another solid match with a predictable finish. Knight’s promo afterwards was short and to the point, but I still don’t feel like I know a whole lot about him. I hope they fix that soon.

Renee Paquette was in the ring when the show returned, and she introduced Chris Jericho. He fired up the crowd and got a few chants before they settled down. Renee brought up the possibility of being rusty and his match at the PPV. Jericho said he didn’t think he lost because he was rusty, he felt like he lost because it was 3 on 1. Ricochet interrupted and the boo birds fired up. He told Jericho he respected him, but he didn’t listen to him and he signed his contract.

He said he had defeated him with his own move and renamed it the Ricosault. Ricochet said Jericho did well, but not enough to overcome the rise of Ricochet. He said Jericho is a guy who constantly reinvents himself, and said this new iteration could be the guy who gets his ass beat by the demand every week that he shows up. Jericho replied and told Ricochet that he had a proposition for a rematch, but punctuated all of his sentences with the word bald.

Ricochet said he wasn’t scared, and headed down to the ring, but told the Gates of Agony to remain on the stage. Jericho beat him up immediately, but Ricochet called for help and the Gates of Agony quickly overwhelmed him. They eventually picked him up and delivered a tandem crucifix bomb. Ricochet then delivered a “Ricosault” to add insult to injury.

A video aired after Dynasty where Renee Paquette interviewed Kazuchika Okada. Takeshita walked up and mocked Okada after betraying him. Back in the arena, Will Ospreay made his ring entrance for the next match. Ospreay winced as he pulled of his jacket when he got in the ring.

My Take: Jericho basically stole Kevin Nealon’s old subliminal insult commentary from SNL in the 90s. He should sue for gimmick infringement.

Don Callis then walked out and introduced Hechicero.

3. Will Ospreay vs. Hechicero: Ospreay struggled early on due to his neck pain and stiffness. He was able to send Hechicero to the floor, and then performed a springboard dive onto Hechicero on the floor…[c]

Marina Shafir was shown in the crowd observing the match. She caught Ospreay’s attention. Hecichero applied a hammerlock and then delivered a swinging backbreaker. He then followed up with a knee to the back of the neck and covered for a two count. He followed up with a spinebuster, and then a neck twist, and Ospreay rolled out to the apron. Hechicero then delivered a low dropkick that sent Ospreay to the floor.

Hecichero pulled Ospreay back into the ring and applied a flying surfboard. Ospreay managed to fire back with a corkscrew kick and a springboard elbow for a two count. He then landed a standing skytwister press for a near fall. Ospreay delivered an enziguri and then signaled for the Hidden Blade, but Hechicero avoided it and delivered a guillotine destroyer. He covered, and Ospreay put his foot on the ropes to break the pinfall. Doctors checked on Ospreay…[c]

Ospreay was trapped in an abdominal stretch as the show returned. Hechicero then allied a sleeper, and then sent Ospreay to the floor with a kick. He then performed a suicide dive, followed by a flying elbow to the back of the neck for a near fall. Ospreay returned fire with a cutter, and then delivered a superkick in the corner. Both men traded pinfall attempts. Ospreay attempted an Oscutter, but Hechicero blocked it and applied an arm bar. He then transitioned into a triangle choke. Ospreay somehow picked him up and delivered a Styles Clash, and then followed up with a Hidden Blade for the win.

Will Ospreay defeated Hechicero at 17:50

After the match, Ospreay stared down Marina Shafir, but was attacked from behind by Mark Davis. He delivered a lariat and a piledriver to Ospreay, who was left laid out in the ring. We then got a video of the promo Willow Nightingale delivered at Dynasty, where she said she would end Kamille’s comeback on tonight’s Dynamite. In the arena, Renee Paquette stood on the stage, but was interrupted immediately by Thekla who stood in the crowd.

She bragged about defeating Jamie Hayter and said the division was full of dumb bitches. Alex Windsor walked out and said she should beat her ass right now, and reminded Thekla that she was NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. She mocked Thekla for getting fired from Japan, which Thekla acknowledged and said that Japan couldn’t handle her just like Windsor can’t. They ended up making an AEW Women’s Championship match for Collision, and Windsor fended off an attack from Skye Blue and Julia Hart…[c]

My Take: Ospreay and Hechicero didn’t need nearly 20 minutes, but it was a well worked match. Thekla and Windsor talking over each other made for a bit of a manic promo.

Jon Moxley delivered a promo backstage where he said he doesn’t enjoy the suffering of others, but there can be beauty in it. He claimed that Will Ospreay showed his cards to him, and you can’t blame him for taking advantage of it. Moxley then addressed his Collision match with Nick Wayne on Collision. He begged Wayne to surprise him, but said he knew little about him. Moxley concluded by saying that Continental Rules are adult stuff, and he should leave his Mom in the back.

Kamille made her ring entrance, followed by Willow Nightingale.

4. Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS Championship: Willow got off to a hot start, but Kamille landed a front kick to her shoulder and took control from there. She landed a couple of arm ringers and used the ropes to wrench on Willow’s shoulder. She then drove the shoulder into the mat and taunted the crowd…[c]

Kamille missed a front kick, and Willow replied with a lariat. She followed up with a pounce that had less than perfect timing from Kamille. Willow delivered a cannonball into the corner and covered for a near fall. Willow didn’t have the strength to deliver a powerbomb, and Kamille capitalized with a leg lariat for a near fall. She then followed up with a cross armbar, and Willow had to roll her up to escape. Kamille replied with a driving arm twist that sent Willow down onto the mat shoulder first.

They fought in the corner, and Willow was able to deliver a backslide and got the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Kamille at 8:40

After the match, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander announced they would be in a tag team match this week on Collision. Darby Allin walked backstage with Renee Paquette and they ran into Sting. Darby said it was Showtime, and Sting told him that it was his time, and that he already knew what to do. MJF vs. Darby Allins is up next…[c]

My Take: Willow vs. Kamille was rough in spots, but it succeeded in making Willow look like a gutsy champion. Sting coming in for this makes me think Darby is winning, but it would make for one hell of a gut punch if he didn’t.

Darby Allin made his ring entrance for the main event, followed by MJF. Justin Roberts made ring announcements.

5. Darby Allin vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship: MJF gave Aubrey Edwards his ring after the bell rang, and used the distraction to deliver a low blow. Darby replied by tossing MJF at Aubrey and landing one of his own. He landed a Scorpion Death Drop followed by 3 Coffin Drops in rapid succession. He landed a fourth and then performed a side headlock takeover to get the win.

Darby Allin defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship at 2:05

After the match, Darby celebrated his victory with tears in the ring. The locker room emptied out with folks entering the ring to celebrate with Darby. Confetti fell from the rafters and Sting eventually walked out to fire up the crowd and let out some screams for Darby before giving him a big hug. The celebration continued as the show went off the air.

My Take: Very reminiscent of when Wardlow finally got his big win over MJF, I just hope the follow up is considerably better. MJF did a nod to the Flair and Sting rivalry by wearing Powder Blue tights, which are teh same color that Flair wore when he lost to Sting for his first World Title. The fact that MJF takes these types of losses semi-regularly is an interesting Flair-like part of his act as well. Overall, this show ended up being quite newsworthy, but taken as a whole I’d call it just slightly better than average. To AEW’s credit, it was significantly better than the disappointing follow up to the Revolution show back in March.