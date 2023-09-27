AEW Dynamite results (9/27): Powell’s live review of Penta vs. Nick Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, MJF and Adam Cole speak, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page contract signing

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 208)

Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center

Aired live September 27, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening match…

1. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt) for the AEW International Championship. Once the heels arrived at ringside, Fenix dove from the top rope onto some of them. Fenix and Jarrett fought at ringside. Fenix performed a huracanrana on Lethal, whose head collided with Singh’s balls. The referee called for the bell to start the match once Fenix threw Jarrett inside the ring.

Singh climbed onto the apron while Fenix was standing on the top rope. Referee Aubrey Edwards stood and watched while Singh took a swipe at Fenix, who jumped over his arms. Fenix then ate a kick from Jarrett, who put him down with a DDT heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Jarrett kicked Fenix off the apron to the floor. Jarrett’s crew ran over. Edwards ran out and ended up shoving Karen to the mat, which drew “Aubrey” chants. Fenix regained offensive control once he returned to the ring. Fenix went up top and then ran the ropes to kick Lethal, who climbed onto the apron.

Dutt distracted the referee and then Jarrett low-blowed Fenix and covered him for a near fall. Jarrett put Fenix down with The Strike and had him pinned, but Fenix got his feet on the ropes. Singh climbed onto the apron. Jarrett sent Fenix toward the ropes, but he dropped down and kicked Singh’s legs out from under him. Jarrett went for the figure four and then Fenix countered into an inside cradle for a near fall…

Rey Fenix defeated Jeff Jarrett in 8:15 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Powell’s POV: An overbooked match with silly spots that required the wrestlers attempting to interfere to look like schmucks. It wasn’t all bad and the crowd was into Fenix, but it just wasn’t for me.

Excalibur announced Nick Jackson vs. Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli for later in the show with the winner getting a shot at the AEW International Title on next week’s fourth anniversary edition of Dynamite…

Footage was shown from last week of Adam Cole jumping off the entrance ramp and then limping. Excalibur said Cole came down awkwardly on his ankle…

A video aired of Adam Cole on crotches on a dock in Long Island. MJF stood behind him on a boat and invited Cole to join him. Cole asked if it was MJF’s boat. MJF said it belonged to his father, “but that schmuck doesn’t need to find out.” Footage aired of the duo enjoying time on the boat. Cole thanked MJF for bringing him. MJF recalled Cole being on the phone with Roderick Strong last week that he nearly didn’t arrive in time for his match. Cole said Strong is like a brother to him.

MJF went to his cooler and put his Dynamite Diamond Ring on his hand. Without turning around, Cole asked if MJF brought him there to hit him with the ring and knock him off the boat. MJF acted innocent. Cole told him that it’s normal to have more than one friend. MJF accepted it and then said that he nearly got caught the last time he threw someone overboard.

Cole had a bite on his fishing line. Paul Wight was shown on a duck floating device and pulled the hook out of his mouth. He joined the duo on the boat and told them they are all right…

Footage aired of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita standing in Tokyo earlier in the week. Callis said they were hunting Kota Ibushi. Callis said they know all of Kenny Omega’s secrets and he may need a new partner… [C]

Powell’s POV: Good dumb fun with a tease that the MJF and Cole relationship isn’t rock solid.

Renee Paquette stood inside the ring and introduced Callis, and Takeshita. Once inside the ring, Callis introduced Sammy Guevara as the newest member of his family.

Callis set up footage of him and Takeshita arriving at Ibushi’s dojo. A wrestler told Callis that Ibushi would be back in two minutes. Callis slapped him and then Takeshita roughed him up.

Kota Ibushi showed up and fought with Takeshita. Ibushi got the better of it and then went after Callis, but Ibushi picked up a kettle bell and hit Ibushi with it. Takeshita used his jacket to choke Ibushi.

Back live, Guevara dubbed himself the hero and said Chris Jericho is the villain. A loud “f— you, Sammy” chant broke out. Guevara claimed that when he started to fly high, Jericho would always clip his wings. He said he thought Jericho would pass the torch to him, but Callis showed him that Jericho is selfish, so he decided to take the torch. Callis said they would take everything from the babyface trio at WrestleDream until there was nothing left but the teams…

Powell’s POV: If Sammy thought Jericho’s character stole the spotlight from him, this segment should have him second guessing himself. This should have been his moment and it was tucked inside of footage from Japan and Callis’s promo about the trios match at the pay-per-view.

Footage aired of Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks shaking hands after their Texas Death Match after AEW Collision went off the air. Starks spoke backstage after the match while Big Bill stood by. Starks said Danielson never pinned him, so he should still be ahead of Danielson in the rankings.

Wheeler Yuta showed up and said he was wrong to put his hands on Starks when he was trying to show Danielson respect. Starks barked at Yuta, who said that Starks is an an entitled prick and then challenged him to a match at AEW WrestleDream…

Excalibur said Tony Khan (drink) made Starks vs. Yuta official for WrestleDream… Entrances for the three-way match took place…

2. Nick Jackson vs. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for a shot at the AEW International Championship. A couple minutes into the match, Cage was down on the floor and then Castagnoli put Jackson down with a boot to the face. Castagnoli mugged for the camera heading into a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Castagnoli put Cage down with his Ricola Bomb finisher. Nick performed a springboard huracanrana on Castagnoli and then stole the pin…

Nick Jackson defeated Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli in roughly 9:00 to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship.

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing match that sets up what should be a hell of a big spot match involving Nick and Fenix for next week’s show.

The Righteous duo of Vincent and Dutch were featured in a video package. They spoke about how people are bonded by materialistic things, just like MJF and Cole… [C]

MJF and Adam Cole made their entrance. Cole came out on crutches and had a cast on his left leg. MJF set up a chair for Cole, who took a seat and they still did the “Bay Bay” routine. MJF declared that The Devil arrived in Colorado.

Cole did the story time bit and said it was a sad chapter. Cole said his ankle broke in three places and he tore ligaments. Cole said he did everything he could, but he had to get surgery. Cole gave his word that he would return as soon as humanly possible.

Cole started to say that he and MJF would have to relinquish the ROH Tag Team Titles, but MJF cut him off. MJF asked the crowd if they wanted to see them relinquish the titles to The Righteous, which drew boos. MJF said he thought so.

MJF said he knew how much the titles meant to Cole. He said he wanted to do what he could to make sure they were waiting for Cole once he returns. MJF said he would face The Righteous in a handicap match at WrestleDream.

“Adam!” Roderick Strong yelled a few times before he was wheeled onto the stage by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong, who was wearing a hospital gown, said he needed Cole more than ever and said it was an emergency.

MJF said Strong is a simp, but he learned on the boat that Strong is Cole’s boy. He told Cole to do what he had to do and said he would be there for him when he returned. Cole used his crutches and followed Strong, Taven, and Bennett to the back.

MJF started to speak in the ring, but he was interrupted by Bullet Club Gold’s entrance theme. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn made their entrance. White had his allies head backstage while he went to the ring.

Jay White entered the ring and stood in one corner while MJF remained in the opposite corner. MJF was going to speak, but White told him to shut up. White said everyone has heard MJF’s voice enough and they’d like to hear his sweet, exotic accent for a change.

White said he sent his crew to the back so that MJF could have his one-on-one time with him and relish in his moment. MJF said White must be smoking some strong Colorado grass. MJF said that mid mic work wouldn’t work. He said that when you come for the king, you better not miss. MJF took a jab at the pubic hair that White calls a goatee.

[Hour Two] MJF said it never bothered him when people said he wasn’t as good as others until someone wrote that he’s not as good as Jay White.