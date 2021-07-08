07/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 165): ROH COO Joe Koff on the Best in the World pay-per-view, ROH’s relationships with AEW, NJPW, and CMLL, having fans in attendance, ROH coming out of the pandemic, and much more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff on Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view, ROH’s relationships with AEW, NJPW, and CMLL, having fans in attendance, ROH coming out of the pandemic, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 165) and guest Joe Koff.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.