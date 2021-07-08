What's happening...

07/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 165): ROH COO Joe Koff on the Best in the World pay-per-view, ROH’s relationships with AEW, NJPW, and CMLL, having fans in attendance, ROH coming out of the pandemic, and much more

July 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 165) and guest Joe Koff.

