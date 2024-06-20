ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson in a best of three falls match for the ROH TV Title
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard for the ROH Tag Titles
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz speak
-Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch
-Griff Garrison, Coke Karter, and Anthony Henry vs. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Serpentico
-Aaron Solo vs. Titan
-Brandon Cutler vs. Jacoby Watts
-Lance Archer in action
-Marina Shafir in action
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
