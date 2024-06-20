ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson in a best of three falls match for the ROH TV Title

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard for the ROH Tag Titles

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz speak

-Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Griff Garrison, Coke Karter, and Anthony Henry vs. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Serpentico

-Aaron Solo vs. Titan

-Brandon Cutler vs. Jacoby Watts

-Lance Archer in action

-Marina Shafir in action

