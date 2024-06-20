TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Against All Odds fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards open the show
-Ace Steel vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Chicago Street Fight
-PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
