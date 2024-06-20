TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Against All Odds fallout show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards open the show

-Ace Steel vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Chicago Street Fight

-PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET.