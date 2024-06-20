What's happening...

AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The latest card for the next pay-per-view event

June 20, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Title (Entrants: Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Dante Martin, more TBA)

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

-MJF vs. Hechicero

Powell’s POV: The Owen Hart Cup tournament match was announced on Dynamite, and the MJF vs. Hechicero match was made official after Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

