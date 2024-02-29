AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles in Sting’s retirement match

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

-Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. two TBD in an eight-man scramble for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: Meat Madness has apparently been replaced by the eight-man scramble match. The final entrants were determined at the Rampage and Collision tapings, but I didn’t include them here for the benefit of those who want to avoid spoilers. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Revolution a week from Sunday. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).