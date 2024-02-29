ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: Custody of The Boys match, ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Saturday for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle for custody of The Boys

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Queen Aminata in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match

-Komander vs. Blake Christian

-Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel vs. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake in a four-way tag match

-Mike Sydal vs. Lee Johnson

-Taiji Ishimori in action

-Abadon in action

