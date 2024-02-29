TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Eric Young, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey

-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s inauguration ceremony

-Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin

-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.