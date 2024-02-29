AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s Revolution go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped on Wednesday for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the eight-man scramble match at AEW Revolution

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo speak before their title match at AEW Revolution

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Hook, and Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, and Brian Cage in an eight-man tag match

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Colten Gunn vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

-Wardlow interview

-Thunder Rosa in action

-Maria May in action

-Buddy Matthews in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).