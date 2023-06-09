Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, NXT live events (reports needed), Tay Melo, Tony D’Angelo, The Sheik, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds takes place tonight in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Expo Center. The event is headlined by Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship. The event will stream live on Impact Plus at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The show features four Money in the Bank qualifiers and Jey Uso choosing between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena. The show includes Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on next week’s Dynamite. Join me for our live review as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Dade City, Florida at Dade City Armory tonight with a live event. NXT does not announce any matches for their spot shows.

-NXT is in Sanford, Florida at the Sanford Civic Center on Saturday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tay Melo (Taynara Melo de Carvalho) is 28.

-Tony D’Angelo (Joseph Arriola) is 28.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013 at age 78.