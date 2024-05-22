NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-NXT general manager Ava will announce the challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground
-Michin vs. Tatum Paxley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
-Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
-Rapper Sexyy Red appears
