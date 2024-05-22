NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT general manager Ava will announce the challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground

-Michin vs. Tatum Paxley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

-Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).