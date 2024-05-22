AEW Dynamite in Bakersfield (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Bryan Danielson, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Santana Garrett, Wade Keller, Brian Pillman

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. The show features the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Bakersfield. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of the voters. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade for an uneventful show, which is sadly par for the course with Collision. .

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Danielson is 43.

-Scott Putski is 58.

-Traci Brooks is 49.

-Joe Coffey is 36.

-Santana Garrett is 36.

-Happy birthday to my longtime friend and mentor Wade Keller, who is 53 today.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.