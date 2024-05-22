AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Double Or Noting go-home week edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne
-Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta and Roderick Strong
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal
-Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black
-Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith for a shot at the FTW Title at AEW Double Or Nothing
-Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh
-Bullet Club Gold speak
-A closer look at the Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone match for the TBS Title at AEW Double Or Nothing
-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be in the building
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.
