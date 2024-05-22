AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Double Or Noting go-home week edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

-Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta and Roderick Strong

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

-Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

-Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith for a shot at the FTW Title at AEW Double Or Nothing

-Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

-Bullet Club Gold speak

-A closer look at the Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone match for the TBS Title at AEW Double Or Nothing

-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be in the building

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.