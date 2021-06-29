What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show featuring a Hell in a Cell match

June 29, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.971 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.045 million overnight viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .54 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, equal to the rating drawn the previous week. WWE didn’t take much of a hit in overall viewers despite the previous episode featuring a Hell in a Cell match.


Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.