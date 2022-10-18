WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The current card for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park.

-Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest vs. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

Powell’s POV: The Lesnar vs. Lashley and Judgment Day vs. The OC matches were officially announced on Monday’s Raw. The host venue was previously known as King Saud University Stadium, which hosted the first Crown Jewel event in 2018. The event will stream on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network).