WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship
-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
