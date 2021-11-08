WWE Raw in Louisville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Kazuchika Okada, Keith Lee, Maximo, Ted DiBiase Jr., Tony Schiavone, Muhammad Hassan, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, King Kong Bundy, Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Louisville, the WWE European tour, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Norfolk, Virginia, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Maximo (Jose Christian Alvarado Ruiz) is 41 today.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. is 39 today.

-Keith Lee is 37 today.

-Kazuchika Okada is 34 today.

-Candy Floss is 22 today.

-Tony Schiavone turned 64 on Sunday.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.

-Hiroyo Matsumoto turned 36 on Saturday.

-Nick Aldis turned 35 on Saturday.

-Fred Yehi turned 28 on Saturday.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.