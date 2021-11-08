What's happening...

NXT 2.0 preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

November 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolan vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that Shirai will be next in line for a shot at Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship, while Catanzaro and Carter will end up challenging Jayne and Dolan for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.