NXT 2.0 preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolan vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that Shirai will be next in line for a shot at Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship, while Catanzaro and Carter will end up challenging Jayne and Dolan for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.