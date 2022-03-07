3/7 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Chad Gable and Otis vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge explains his attack on AJ Styles, Jerry Lawler appears, Logan Paul and Miz hold a Homecoming Party 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,502)

Live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aired March 7, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with clips of Roman Reigns attacking Brock Lesnar and leaving him lying after the WWE Championship at Saturday’s Madison Square Garden event… The Raw opening aired… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Kevin Owen and Seth Rollins made their entrances for the Raw Tag Title match. Once in the ring, they delivered a promo. They claimed that the deck had been stacked against them as they tried to create a path to WrestleMania, but that would change when they won the Raw Tag Titles.

Owens said they would make a sacrifice by working “in that dump Dallas, Texas.” Rollins had a video package play on the big screen of their wins over RK-Bro two weeks ago, and over Alpha Academy last week. Owens said it’s undeniable that Dallas, “Shorty G” and Otis, and RK-Bro suck.

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis walked out wearing “Shoosh” t-shirts (that was quick). Gable complained that their loss to Rollins and Owens was erroneous and worked in his thank you bit.

Backstage, Randy Orton and Riddle were interviewed by Kevin Patrick. Riddle spoke briefly and then asked Orton if he had any words. Orton said he had one word – win. He got fired up while talking about how they were going to take the titles back. Orton and Riddle made their entrance heading into a break… [C]

1. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles. Graves explained that one member of each team was allowed in the match at a time and said they could only tag in their partners. Rollins performed a suicide dive onto Gable and Riddle ringside. Rollins rolled Gable back inside the ring. Owens performed a Swanton onto Gable for a near fall. [C]

Otis dominated Riddle while Rollins was down at ringside coming out of the break. Otis performed a running splash and had Riddle pinned, but he opted to pick him up rather than take the three count. Orton eventually took a hot tag and had a big flurry of offense. Orton and Riddle picked up Otis and slammed him onto the broadcast table, but it shockingly did not break. [C]

Gable performed a moonsault on Riddle and had him pinned, but Rollins broke it up. Owens and Rollins set up for a double superplex, but Otis returned to the ring and turned it into a tower of doom spot by slamming all three men to the mat, including his own partner. The teams fought heading into yet another break. [C]