WWE SummerSlam poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent. A and D finished tie for third place with 17 percent each.

-50 percent of our voters gave Edge vs. Seth Rollins the best match of the night honors. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship finished second with 33 percent of the vote

Powell’s POV: I gave SummerSlam a B- in the Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review on Saturday night, while Jake Barnett was in the C+ range. Jake and I agreed with the majority in that we considered Edge vs. Rollins to be the best match of the night. But as I also mentioned in the audio review, I felt that Edge vs. Rollins was the best match from a match quality standpoint, but Reigns vs. Cena was actually my favorite match of the night. It was a two horse race between those two matches, as none of the other matches drew more than three percent of the best match vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.