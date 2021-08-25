AEW All Out lineup: Six matches set for the Labor Day weekend event, Casino Battle Royale entrant announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson face the winners of the eliminator tournament in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, 20 TBA).

Powell’s POV: The winners of tonight’s Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers match will meet Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on Friday’s AEW Rampage in the tournament finals for the shot at the AEW Tag Titles. AEW will be holding a fan fest on September 3-4 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and the September 3 edition of Rampage will also be held on September 3 at NOW Arena.