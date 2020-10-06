NXT Takeover 31 poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event received a majority A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

-A whopping 74 percent of the voters gave Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship the best match of the night honors. Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship finished a distant second with 9 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave the show an A- in our audio review. We both selected Balor vs. O’Reilly as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...