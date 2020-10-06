10/6 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 10 results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Evil, Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS



New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 10”

October 6, 2020 in Hiroshima, Japan at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yuya Uemura fought Yota Tsuji to a draw.

2. Hirooki Goto over Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Sanada beat Zack Sabre Jr. in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Evil over Juice Robinson in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Tetsuya Haito over Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi with eight points, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada, and Taichi with six points, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb with four points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito with eight points, Juice Robinson, Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, Sanada,, and Kenta with four points, Yoshi Hashi with two points.

The A-Block continues Wednesday in Hiroshima at Sun Plaza Hall with the following tournament matches: Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, Taichi vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Okayama at ZIP Arena with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil, Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi.



