The Rock comments on AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took fan questions during a live Instagram chat and was asked if he watches AEW programming. “Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do,” Rock said. “I’m very happy for the success of that company because it’s always a good thing, and it creates a hunger, which is good.”

Powell’s POV: Johnson has stayed in communication with his Instagram followers by taking part in a series of videos on his Instagram page. He also teamed up with California Governor Gavin Newsom for a live chat that can be viewed here.



