WWE releasing second quarter financial report later this month

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that it will release its second quarter financial report on Thursday, July 30 after the closing of the market. Vince McMahon and interim CFO Frank Riddick will host a conference call the same day at 4CT/5ET. Read the official press release at Corporate.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be very interesting to hear how the company is doing financially during the pandemic. I assume this will also be the swan song for Riddick on the financial calls now that WWE has hired Kristina Salen as the new CFO.



