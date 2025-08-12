WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the August 4 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The August 4 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 2.7 million global viewership listed for the July 28 episode.

Powell’s POV: The August 4 Raw finished fifth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing eighth the week before. The WWE Unreal docu-series dropped out of the top ten. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.