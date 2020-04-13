Impact Wrestling Rebellion will air on AXS TV

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the Rebellion pay-per-view will now be a two-part edition of the Impact Wrestling television show.

In light of the restrictions placed upon live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next major spectacular—IMPACT: Rebellion—on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC.

Originally planned as a pay-per-view special, Rebellion will now expand into a two-part television event airing April 21 and April 28 as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT!

Rebellion will air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners.

The safety of IMPACT’s wrestlers, personnel, and fans is of the utmost importance, and while it is with some disappointment that we must scale back our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our loyal and passionate audience with some much-needed entertainment during this time. We look forward to producing a proper pay-per-view event once this crisis has passed.

For more information about Rebellion, visit impactwrestling.com

Powell’s POV: Impact held marathon tapings at a closed set in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyline Studios. I like the call to run Rebellion over two weeks of Impact rather than to attempt to market the empty arena event as a pay-per-view.



